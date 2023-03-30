Guild of Guardians Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $20.79 million and $408,048.86 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

