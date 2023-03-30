Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.43

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 924885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

