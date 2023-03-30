GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSKGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.35) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.57) price objective on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.89) price target on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.26) price objective on GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.33).

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,420.60 ($17.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,433.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,407.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,096.57). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,096.57). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations for GSK (LON:GSK)

