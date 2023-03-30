G&S Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 227,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDW traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 112,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,369. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

