G&S Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,347,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PDP traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

