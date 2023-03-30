G&S Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 12,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,856. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.572 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

