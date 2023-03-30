G&S Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 84,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,958. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

