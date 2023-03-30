G&S Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.68. 45,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,039. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

