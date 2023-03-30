G&S Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.