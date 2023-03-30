G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 633,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.