G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,407 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $312.85. The company had a trading volume of 97,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

