Grin Price Reaches $0.0727 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $942,086.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,170.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00315930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00559468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00429457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.