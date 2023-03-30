Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Up 2.3%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 12,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

