Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.69

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.69 and traded as high as C$35.01. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$34.83, with a volume of 734,253 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 11.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.71. The company has a market cap of C$33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

