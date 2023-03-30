Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Update

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of GPEAF stock remained flat at $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GPEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

