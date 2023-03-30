Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 16.7%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) was up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 268,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 132,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

