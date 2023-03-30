Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,959. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

