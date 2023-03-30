Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.17

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 3143515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

