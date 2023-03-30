Goodwin Daniel L Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Tesla were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,077,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,740,453. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $620.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

