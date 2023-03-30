Goodwin Daniel L Invests $269,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 67,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

