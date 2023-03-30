Goodwin Daniel L Has $818,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.87.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,645,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,935,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $675.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

