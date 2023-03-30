Goodwin Daniel L Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.26. 1,289,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,554. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

