Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 266,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. 17,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,651. The stock has a market cap of $627.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

