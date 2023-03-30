Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the February 28th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 68,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $725.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.85. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 128,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

