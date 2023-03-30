Global Opportunities Trust (GOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its Final earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.
Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.06. Global Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 336 ($4.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £93.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,004.69 and a beta of 0.50.
Global Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Global Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,562.50%.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
