Gifto (GTO) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $18.95 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

