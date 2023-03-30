General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 300,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock remained flat at $226.80 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 208,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

