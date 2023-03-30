Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.67

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 36764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $941.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

