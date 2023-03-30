Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance
Shares of GNENF opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ganfeng Lithium Group (GNENF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.