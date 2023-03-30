Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

Shares of GNENF opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

