G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 286.2% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the second quarter worth about $322,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

GMVD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 3,551,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,625. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.