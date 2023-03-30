Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt cut Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 620 ($7.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($10.20) to GBX 790 ($9.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.29.

Fresnillo Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.