Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt cut Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 620 ($7.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($10.20) to GBX 790 ($9.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.29.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.