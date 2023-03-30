Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $12.48 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

