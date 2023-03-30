Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.22, but opened at $39.60. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 149,033 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 16.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $511.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

