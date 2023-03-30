Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Down 0.4%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 1,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.