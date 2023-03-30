Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Trading Down 12.8%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.11. 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

