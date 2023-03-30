Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Trading Down 12.8%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.11. 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
