Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 7,252 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
Shares of FWONK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 820,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Formula One Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.