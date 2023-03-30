Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 7,252 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 820,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

