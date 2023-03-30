Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $208,848,000 after acquiring an additional 500,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,014,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

