Flow One Day Volume Tops $38.92 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $38.92 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,423,114,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

