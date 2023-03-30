FlatQube Price Hits $1.62 on Top Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00005788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $3,162.49 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.51856601 USD and is down -13.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,837.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

