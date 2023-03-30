First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,100 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the February 28th total of 339,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 12,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,350. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,695,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,502,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 646,693 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,406,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

