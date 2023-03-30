First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 2.3%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.50. 33,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 29,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 116.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 101.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

