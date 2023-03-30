First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

CIBR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,028. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

