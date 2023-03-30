First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 62,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $943.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

