First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 62,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $943.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

