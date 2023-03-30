First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.8% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 511,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,390. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

