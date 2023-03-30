First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 525,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 278,267 shares.The stock last traded at $39.25 and had previously closed at $39.28.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

