First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,871. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

