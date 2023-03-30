First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Raised by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 298,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

