First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Resource Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 1012 6711 6405 263 2.41

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 32.62%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.56% 12.39% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.70 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $7.80 billion $1.63 billion 8.92

First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Resource Bancorp rivals beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

