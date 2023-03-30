First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.60.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$30.00 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.81. The company has a market cap of C$20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

