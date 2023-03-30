First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 15,468 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 518,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

